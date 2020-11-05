Couple killed, kids injured in Johor road accident

KULAI - A husband and wife were killed while their two sons survived with minor injuries when their car crashed into a tree at KM20.8 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) (southbound) here.

Kulai OCPD Supt Tok Beng Yeow said that the deceased have been identified as Herry Mohd Ali, 43, and Khairrunisa Azman, 34, while their two children are aged six and four.

The accident occurred around 11pm on Saturday (May 9) when the family was heading back to Johor Baru from Muar.

"The investigation revealed that the rear tyre on the left side of the car burst, causing the driver to lose control of his vehicle. He swerved from the right lane to the left lane for 100m before crashing into a tree," he said.

"The driver and the passenger in front were pinned inside the vehicle while the kids were flung outside due to the impact," added Supt Tok in a statement on Sunday (May 10).

The accident was noticed by the PLUS maintenance department around 10.40am on Sunday (May 10), and the husband and wife were pronounced dead at the location by the Kulai Hospital medical team.

Both bodies were removed by the Fire and Rescue Department at about 11.15am, and all bodies and injured victims have been brought to Kulai Hospital for post-mortems or further treatment.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Kulai Fire and Rescue Department operation commander senior officer Bakhtiar Selamat said that nine personnel were deployed to the location with a fire truck and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van.