Covid-19: 10 new cases and 6th day with no new deaths in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (May 28), taking the total number of infections to 7,629 cases.

This is an improvement from Wednesday's 15 cases, and is the lowest daily figure since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced in the country on March 18.

The country again saw no Covid-19 deaths for the sixth consecutive day, keeping the death toll at 115.

All of the 10 cases are local transmissions, involving five Malaysians and five foreigners, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Health Ministry's daily Covid-19 media briefing on Thursday evening (May 28).

He also said 86 more patients had been discharged, which means 6,169 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 80.8 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are now 1,345 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

Currently, there are eight patients treated at intensive care units (ICU) with four of them on ventilator support.

