Covid-19: 16 new cases on May 12, death toll in Malaysia remains at 109

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia reported 16 more Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (May 12), the lowest daily figure for the country in about two months.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced no new deaths on the same day.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in the country is now 6,742.

The country's death toll remains at 109.

Out of the 16 new cases, three are imported cases while 13 are local transmissions, said Dr Noor Hisham at the Health Ministry's daily Covid-19 media briefing on Tuesday evening.

A total of 110 more patients were discharged in the same 24-hour span, which means 5,223 patients have recovered from Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 77.5 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are only 1,410 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

There are currently 16 patients being treated at intensive care units (ICU) with three on ventilator support.

