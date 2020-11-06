Covid-19: 2 new cases, the lowest since MCO began, 1 death

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia recorded two new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (June 10), taking the total number of infections to 8,338 cases.

This is the third day in a row where the number of new cases are in single digits, and the lowest figure since the movement control order (MCO) phase began.

Of the two cases, one was an imported case involving a returning Malaysian who was infected abroad, said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic).

The sole locally transmitted case involved a non-Malaysian who was a close contact of a positive case in Kuching, Sarawak, said the Health director-general at the Health Ministry's daily Covid-19 media briefing on Wednesday (June 10) evening.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 39 more patients have been discharged, which means 7,014 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 84.12 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are now 1,206 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

Currently, there are five patients treated at intensive care units (ICU) and none are on ventilator support.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced one death, involving a 61-year-old man with a background of diabetes and kidney disease.

He had attended the Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling tabligh gathering and had been treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital since March 15 and passed away.

He succumbed to the disease at 7.03am on June 10.

Malaysia began its first day of recovery MCO on Wednesday (June 10), which is scheduled to end on Aug 31.

Under the recovery MCO phase, social distancing rules continue to apply, but many more sectors will be reopened, including schools and social activities.

Border controls on outsiders continue to be enforced, but interstate and domestic travel is now allowed.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.