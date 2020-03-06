Covid-19: 20 new virus cases recorded in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases, with no deaths reported for the 11th consecutive day.

The total number of infections now stands at 7,877 cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 20 new cases, 15 were imported cases from infections that happened in China, India, Mexico, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The rest of five locally transmitted cases involved three foreigners in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, as well as two Malaysians in Sabah and Negri Sembilan, he added.

"There were no Covid-19-related deaths reported today, keeping the death toll at 115, or 1.46 per cent from the total number of cases, " he said during his daily briefing yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 66 patients had recovered yesterday, with a total of 6,470 patients discharged since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 82.1 per cent out of the total number of positive cases. There are 1,292 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities, with six patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and two of them on ventilator support.

From the 31 active clusters in the country, two reported new cases, with the cleaning company cluster in Selangor and Negri Sembilan reporting two cases and the Pedas cluster in Negri Sembilan and Melaka one case.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that the new Cheras flat cluster, which was discovered on Monday, could have occurred due to visits before and during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

On Monday, he confirmed that there were a total of six infections in this cluster, of which three were residents at the flat while another three were close contacts who were non-residents.

The positive cases from this cluster were from among family members and friends of the first case detected in the cluster, said Dr Noor Hisham.

"The reason for infection for this cluster is still under investigation but there is a big possibility that it had to do with visitation activities before and during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, " he added.

The first case from this cluster was identified from a screening of tahfiz centre students carried out by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the Health Ministry.

"However, from the investigations conducted, no student, teacher or staff from the tahfiz centre had a history of attending the tabligh gathering at Masjid Seri Petaling, " he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the process to identify and screen the close contacts of all six cases at the Cheras flat had been done.

A total of 120 people were screened, with six testing positive, 76 negative and another 38 awaiting the results.

On the former inmate at Sungai Buloh Prison who recently tested positive for Covid-19, he said the process of active case detection was still ongoing, with about 800 inmates and employees set to undergo screening.

