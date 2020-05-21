Covid-19: 31 new infections in Malaysia, 10 of them imported

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia has recorded 31 new Covid-19 infections, keeping the number of cases below 50 for the ninth day.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 10 of them were imported ones involving Malaysians returning from abroad.

"Four of the cases were of those returning from the United States, two were from Singapore and one case each from Egypt, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Qatar, " he said.

There was also no fatality yesterday, which means the country's Covid-19 death toll remains at 114.

At present, there are 1,189 active cases which are being treated at health facilities in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 60 more patients had been discharged, which means 5,706 patients have recovered since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 81.4 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are still 11 patients being treated at the intensive care unit with seven on ventilator support.

At the daily Covid-19 press conference, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that Kelantan's first case since April 28 was a woman who was 35 weeks' pregnant and had travelled from Ampang, Selangor - which is a red zone.

With the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations coming up, the Health Ministry is concerned about people travelling from Covid-19 red zones to green zones.

"The government's policy right now is that we block people from leaving the state borders.

"We are particularly concerned about those who are from red zones travelling into green zones, " said Dr Noor Hisham.

"People from red zones, where there are active cases, might not know if they have the virus, especially if they are asymptomatic.

"So if we return to our hometown, we have a high chance of infecting our own family members, " he said.

Thus, the ministry's advice to those in red zones is not to return to their hometown or village, if possible.

"Stay at home and celebrate Hari Raya in a closed setting and avoid visiting from house to house, " said Dr Noor Hisham.

