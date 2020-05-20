Covid-19: 37 new cases, death toll at 114 in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia reported 37 more Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (May 19), bringing the country's total number of infections to 6,978, says the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the 37 new cases, two were imported while the remaining ones were local infections.

He said 22 out of the 37 cases are non-Malaysians.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced one new death, taking the country's death toll to 114 cases.

The deceased was a 77-year-old Malaysian woman who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and liver cancer.

The woman was treated at a medical facility in Pahang and died on Monday (May 18) at 3.09am.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 31 more patients have been discharged in the same 24-hour span, which means 5,646 patients or 80.9 per cent from the total number of positive cases have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

There are only 1,218 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

There are currently 11 patients being treated at intensive care units (ICU) with six on ventilator support.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.