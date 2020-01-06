Covid-19: 57 new cases on Sunday (May 31), death toll remains at 115 in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia recorded 57 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (May 31), bringing the total number of infections to 7,819 cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic) said out of the 57 cases, 10 were imported.

Out of the 47 new cases that were transmitted locally, only four involved Malaysians.

The other cases involved foreign workers and undocumented migrants.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 24 of the cases were detected at the immigration detention centre in Sepang while 15 cases involving three clusters were detected in Pahang.

The country saw no Covid-19 deaths for the ninth consecutive day, keeping the death toll at 115.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 23 more patients have been discharged, which means 6,353 patients have recovered from Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 81.25 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are now 1,351 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

Currently, there are nine patients being treated at intensive care units (ICU), with two of them on ventilator support.

