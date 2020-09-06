Covid-19: 7 new cases, death toll remains at 117 in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - The number of Covid-19 infections has fallen to a single digit for the first time, with seven cases reported on Monday (June 8).

This brings the country's total infections to 8,329.

Out of the seven new cases, two were imported cases while the others were local transmissions involving Malaysians, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Health Ministry's daily Covid-19 media briefing on Monday.

He said 20 more patients had been discharged, which means that 6,694 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

Dr Noor Hisham added that there are 1,518 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities and said that six patients are being treated in intensive care units (ICU), with one on ventilator support.

He also announced that there were no new deaths and said that the country's death toll stands at 117.

From the five local transmissions, two were from the close contacts of case 8,294 in Sepang; one from the Bukit Jalil depot cluster in Kuala Lumpur; one from the Women and Children Hospital in Likas, Sabah and one from Kota Kinabalu in Sabah.

