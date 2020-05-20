Covid-19: 972 more cases in Malaysia traced back to tabligh cluster

PETALING JAYA - Another 972 Covid-19 positive cases previously under investigation have been traced back to the cluster from the tabligh event at the Sri Petaling mosque in February and March, says the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that this made the total number of cases linked to the cluster at 3,347, compared to 2,375 cases previously.

With this latest number, cases linked to the event make up 48 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in the country with up to five generations infected, said Dr Noor Hisham at his daily press briefing on Tuesday (May 19).

A total of 40,613 samples were from individuals linked to this cluster and sub-clusters, with 8.24 per cent testing positive.

Of the positive cases, 2,915 people or 87.09 per cent have recovered, while 399 people or 11.92 per cent are still active cases.

The number of deaths linked to the event is 33, out of the total of 114 fatalities so far.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 20,186 students, teachers and staff from 370 tahfiz and madrasah nationwide had been screened so far.

Of this, a total of 14,293 samples were taken with 659 or 4.6 per cent testing positive.

Of those who tested positive, only 14.6 per cent had symptoms while the rest were asymptomatic.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that of the 30,795 samples taken from people working in 362 markets all over the country, a total of 261, or 0.8 per cent were positive for Covid-19.

