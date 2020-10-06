Covid-19: Another single-digit increase in cases, no deaths recorded in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia recorded seven new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (June 9), taking the total number of infections to 8,336, the second day in a row where the number of new cases are in single digits.

Of the seven cases, six are imported cases, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Health Ministry's daily Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday.

There were no deaths due to Covid-19 for the third consecutive day, keeping the death toll at 117, said Dr Noor Hisham.

He also said 281 more patients have been discharged, which means 6,975 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

This is the highest number of patients being discharged in a day, so far.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 83.7 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are now 1,244 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

Currently, there are six patients treated at intensive care units (ICU) with only one person on ventilator support.

Malaysia is on its last day of the conditional movement control order (MCO), which came into effect on May 4. On Wednesday (June 10), the country will go into the recovery MCO phase until Aug 31, which will see even more relaxation of rules.

