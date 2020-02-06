Covid-19: Decision to lift conditional MCO depends on daily number of cases

PUTRAJAYA - The Health Ministry will continue to monitor the daily Covid-19 cases in the country before deciding whether the conditional movement control order (MCO) would be lifted, says Health director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said so far, the ministry had found that Malaysians were complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the conditional MCO.

"Now we just have to focus on the migrant workers to make sure they are complying with the SOP, which includes social distancing and cleanliness," he said during his daily press briefing here on Monday (June 1).

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysians and foreigners alike had been complying with the SOP to break the chain of infection in the country.

He said so long as there was compliance with the SOP from both foreigners and Malaysians, then the lifting of the conditional MCO would be considered.

