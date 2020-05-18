Covid-19: Health experts divided over mass testing in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Health experts are divided over the effectiveness of conducting mass testing on workers before they return to their workplace during the conditional movement control order (MCO).

Mass testing will create a false sense of security as a negative test will not mean much as a person can get infected over the course of a few days, said University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) Covid-19 task force chair Datuk Prof Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

"It will create a false sense of security for the employee as well as the employer, not to mention the cost these tests incur.

"What would be more appropriate is to have a system in place and have workers report to their supervisors daily on the presence or absence of symptoms.

"Also, test only those who are symptomatic, isolate and contact trace as appropriate," she said.

Dr Adeeba, who is also a Selangor Covid-19 task force member, said it was important to educate workers on Covid-19, adding that it must be in a language that they understand.

"This is the basic education on Covid-19 - how it is transmitted and how to prevent it.

"Unless you have this and workers take some personal responsibility, I don't see how we are going to test ourselves out of this. We also have to address the living and working environment of the workers," she said.

She noted that whether a worker was Malaysian, a foreigner or an undocumented migrant should be put aside, as everyone shares the same risk of getting infected and transmitting the virus to others.

As for Covid-19 clusters emerging from wet markets, Dr Adeeba attributed this to the crowded and dirty conditions, saying all that was needed was for a few people to be infected for it to spread.

"We must take this opportunity to do something more long term. Closing the markets for a brief period for cleaning is well and good but, ultimately, what is needed is a market that is better designed to ensure cleanliness and better crowd movement.

"Yes, it is going to cost more, but if we are serious about preventing and containing pandemics, I don't think we can allow them to continue the way they have been functioning all these years, " she said.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry had screened 424,306 individuals as of May 15, out of whom 6,855 were tested positive.

This works out to 1.62 per cent of positive cases.

Statistics showed that 13 in every 1,000 population have been tested.

Malaysia takes a targeted approach of screening for the virus, with high-risk groups being prioritised.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that Malaysia was focusing on mass testing on targeted groups.

There are eight targeted groups identified by the ministry.

These are the Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling tabligh gathering cluster, tahfiz, areas under enhanced MCOs, markets related to the Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur, old folks homes, foreign workers at construction sites, healthcare workers and Malaysian citizens returning from abroad.

Universiti Malaya virologist Prof Dr Sazaly Abu Bakar did not dispute that a person could get infected anytime but he believed that it was a good idea to do mass testing.

Dr Sazaly said for those who had not been exposed to the virus, it was good to be screened before returning to work as many workers were all coming back at the same time.

"The idea of screening is so that we do not have a massive outbreak happening at the same time.

"If you have a massive outbreak at the same time, it will stretch the ministry's capacity and capability to do contact tracing.

"That is the reason why mass testing is necessary before everyone is released back to work," he said.

Dr Sazaly said mass testing was also necessary for those living in the red zones before they report for work.

Universiti Sains Malaysia medical epidemiologist and biostatistician Assoc Prof Dr Kamarul Imran Musa said people returning to work must be tested.

But he noted that it was "not necessary to test every worker".

"Focus the test on those who work in groups or have frequent meetings or significant social interactions.

"There is tremendous benefit in testing these groups because a large proportion of Covid-19 patients either do not have symptoms or have mild symptoms.

"So, the only way to know if a worker is infected, he must be tested," he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.