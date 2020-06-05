Covid-19: Lowest daily figure recorded in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia has recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases, its lowest daily figure since the government implemented the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

The country also showed positive Covid-19 figures elsewhere including in recoveries, as the percentage of people being discharged has gone up to 71.55 per cent.

Yesterday, 83 patients were discharged, making it a total of 4,567 Covid-19 recoveries since the outbreak began in the country last January.

The number of active cases is now 1,710 - down from 1,764 the day before.

There is also a decrease in the number of cases being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) around the country.

There are currently 24 cases in ICUs, down from 28 the previous day, with only eight people left requiring ventilator support.

With the improving Covid-19 statistics, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry's frontliners and healthcare workers can now afford to take a breather, after battling the disease for the past couple of months.

"Our frontliners and staff of the ministry have worked day and night for the past five months, without recognising weekdays or weekends.

"But today we are able to see the results of our sacrifice, as the number of cases have gone down. The usage of intensive care units (ICU) and Covid-19 wards have also reduced.

"Perhaps we will use the next week or two to give our staff time-off, on a rotational basis. We will re-strategise the workforce," said Dr Noor Hisham at the ministry's daily Covid-19 press conference yesterday.

The workers will also be given counselling to prevent mental burnouts caused by non-stop work.

"We will also give our staff counselling, which will help them prepare if there is a rise in the number of cases.

"We prepare for the worst but we also hope for the best.

"These are the challenges faced by all our frontliners and our staff. What is certain is that we are the last line of defence against a large-scale disaster involving a huge number of deaths and new cases," said Dr Noor Hisham.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also announced one new Covid-19 death yesterday, bringing the country's death toll to 106 - which represents 1.66 per cent of the total number of cases.

The deceased was a 47-year-old who was admitted to a private hospital on March 15.

He was transferred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital the following day after testing positive for Covid-19 and was being treated there ever since.

The man passed away at 2.10am on May 5.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.