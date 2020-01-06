Covid-19: Malaysia's restaurants creating comfortable and safe setting for dine-in

Temperature checks using an infrared thermometre and leaving one's contact details are the new norm that some diners may not be comfortable doing when dining at restaurants.

With the conditional movement control order (MCO) in place since May 4, restaurants that accept dine-in customers are required to take precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Some restaurants in Klang Valley went the extra mile by incorporating technology to not only make their customers feel comfortable, but also to reassure them when dining in the premises.

One such establishment is the Nanyang Cafe in Kuala Lumpur.

At the entrance of the cafe is a five-in-one digital kiosk where diners have their temperature taken through an infrared scanner and have to key in their contact details.

"The kiosk uses an infrared scanner instead of a hand-held thermometer so that customers may feel more at ease.

"After customers key in their details via the LCD screen of the kiosk, they are asked to use the hand sanitiser from the dispenser next to it.

"The kiosk also has a tissue dispenser and a bin for customers to dispose of their tissue," said cafe general manager Ray Low.

He said a beeping sound would be heard if a customer's temperature was above 37.5°C or if the person was not wearing face mask.

"This is to alert the staff at the entrance to bar customers with fever from entering, and to encourage diners to wear a mask.

"We also provide customers with a plastic cover for them to keep their face masks," said Low.

Other measures undertaken by the cafe include portable transparent acrylic partition placed on the tables, covering dishes brought from the kitchen until the dining table, plastic cutlery for each dish for serving, as well as mandatory use of gloves, masks and goggles by the staff.

The kiosk and menu are also sanitised frequently.

Low said that although such initiatives were costly for eateries, securing customers' confidence to dine in was crucial now.

"The kiosk is a technology from one of our associates and we are testing it at the branch in Sunway Velocity Mall.

"From the management side, every little thing counts to boost the confidence of dine-in customers at our cafe.

"It is the new norm now and we cannot do things the old way.

"Gradually, customers will feel safer eating out.

The kiosk will also be placed in the cafe chain's two other branches in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, restaurants under the Oriental Group of Restaurants have introduced a contactless menu.

Oriental Group marketing and public relations manager Emily Chiam said the group had been looking into contactless menu before the government allowed dine-in service.

"As soon as we were allowed to open on May 4, we launched the contactless menu.

"Customers can use their cellphones to scan the QR code available on all tables that will direct them to our website page listing the menu for all restaurants under the group.

"We did this as we feel that as much as Malaysians love to dine out, they are still in two minds about it.

"We want them to enjoy a meal in a safe and comfortable environment," she said.

After scanning the QR code at their table, customers will get access to the menu according to the outlets they are in," she explained.

Chiam said that although the contactless menu was not compulsory, customers were encouraged to use it.

"We may not be able to avoid customers requesting for physical menus, which are regularly sanitised

"However, our staff will guide customers on this new initiative.

"With the new norm being the way of life now, the contactless menu will definitely be a permanent feature in the future and we will update it from time to time."

She said the restaurants' dim sum menu was a disposable one that would be discarded after customers had finished their meal.

She added that other measures taken by the group included requiring staff to wear face mask or shield and gloves, while the crockery and

cutlery were soaked in hot water.

Also practised are adequate table distancing and adhering strictly to the standard operating procedures set by the government.

"Our restaurants are large, with up to 25,000sq ft and many private rooms.

"We have ample space and with table distancing, customers need not worry about the place being crowded or be concerned over ventilation issues," said Chiam.

She added that the contactless menu would be available at 12 restaurants under the group in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya.

