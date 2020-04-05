Covid-19: Onus is on the individual to have self-discipline, says Malaysia's Prime Minister

PETALING JAYA - It is up to each individual to have self-discipline in curbing Covid-19 infections as well as help the government by reporting any breach of guidelines set for businesses with the start of the conditional movement control order (MCO), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister said with experts predicting that Covid-19 would be around for at least two years, the government could not be expected to extend the MCO for the entire period.

This meant that the onus was on Malaysians to keep themselves safe and break the chain of infection, he said.

"Medical experts have said that a vaccine for Covid-19 is yet to be found. They also said that Covid-19 would be with us for at least two years, meaning that the threat will still be there.

"If Covid-19 is with us for two years, it doesn't mean that the MCO needs to be in place for two years. That will be impossible. We have to start opening the economy as the income of many small traders are affected by the MCO.

"But the responsibility of protecting one's self lies with each individual, " he said at a press conference yesterday.

Using Taiwan as an example of a country which managed to keep infections and deaths at a low number, he said: "They didn't have a lockdown but the discipline of its people ensured that they were safe from Covid-19. They wore face masks, observed social distancing, and washed their hands frequently."

Self-discipline and self-regulation, added Ismail Sabri, were the keys to keeping safe while Covid-19 remained a threat.

"We need to take care of our own safety. We need to make our own decisions. We are allowed to go out but we need to ask ourselves - is it necessary?

"If we feel that there is no need to go out, then don't go out. Just go out to get food and necessities. If we don't feel safe about having our little children out with us, then don't bring them along, " he said.

Malaysians, said Ismail Sabri, could also help the government by reporting any breach of standard operating procedure (SOP) by companies or entities so that action could be taken against them.

He also encouraged Malaysians to download and install the MyTrace app so that the Health Ministry could conduct faster contact tracing of any Covid-19 positive case, adding that the government was aiming for at least 60 per cent of smartphone users in the country to use it.

"It uses Bluetooth technology for contact tracing of Covid-19 positive individuals as phones can detect the presence of other phones. MyTrace only collects anonymised data and not geo-location data, " he said.

Social distancing, said Ismail Sabri, would also be implemented on public transport vehicles beginning today with the number of passengers limited to half the normal capacity.

"For example, if a bus can normally fit 40 passengers, it can only take 20 passengers now, " he said, adding that public transportation would be running according to the operating hours before the MCO.

For private vehicles, he said a maximum of four people from the same household could now travel together in one vehicle.

"However, they must be from one family living in the same house, " he said, adding that anyone who brought a passenger not from the same household during the MCO could face action.

Ismail Sabri said as on Saturday, 414 individuals were arrested for violating the MCO, bringing the total of those arrested to 23,680 people since the MCO began.

