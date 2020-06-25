Covid-19 patient in Sarawak in hot water after failing to declare travel history

KUCHING - Sarawak authorities are investigating a Covid-19 patient in Miri for failing to declare her overseas travel history when returning to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the woman, who recently returned from Tunisia, was in transit at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where her rapid antigen test came back negative.

He said she was also randomly selected for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, but flew back to Miri the same day instead of waiting for the result the following day.

"When she arrived in Miri (on June 21), she filled in an e-health declaration form but did not state she was coming back from overseas. Therefore she was treated as a Sarawakian returning from Kuala Lumpur and not subject to quarantine.

"She went home but the following day the Miri Health Department was told that her PCR test was positive and she was then taken to the hospital in Miri," Uggah said at the state disaster management committee's briefing here on Wednesday (June 24).

He said the case was now under investigation as it was an offence to misinform authorities when filling in the e-health declaration form.

"We wish to remind the public to fill in the form honestly," he said.

Uggah also said Sarawak reported one new positive case on Wednesday (June 24), bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 570.

He said the latest case was a local project manager from the same construction company as the two Indonesian workers who tested positive on June 18.

"To date, 112 first-generation contacts and 312 second-generation contacts have been identified. Investigations are ongoing to identify other contacts and the source of infection," he said.

On the Kidurong cluster in Bintulu, Uggah said 217 close contacts had been identified and screened.

Eight people in the cluster have tested positive so far, while 206 tested negative and three more are awaiting results.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.