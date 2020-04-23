Covid-19: Rapid test kits to be placed in Malaysia's airports soon

PUTRAJAYA - Both the KL International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA 2 will have rapid test kits for travellers soon, says Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said this would allow the airports to test up to 15 samples in one go.

"Even those in transit can do a swab, wait for 30 to 45 minutes.

"The advantage is the fast turnaround time, " he said during a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya on Wednesday (April 22).

Previously, it was reported that the Health Ministry was set to procure a rapid testing kit from South Korean firm SD Biosensor with a sensitivity rate of 84.4 per cent.

According to Dr Hisham, the rapid test kit from South Korea was set to arrive in Malaysia soon.

"We expect it to arrive earliest on Friday (April 24), but maybe this weekend or next week. Procurement has been done but there's a logistic issue."

He said there was a high demand for the rapid testing kits from several countries.

"So we are working government-to-government, our government and the South Korean government, as well as its embassy, to see how best we can facilitate this, " he added.

