Covid-19: Several students in Malaysia test positive after skipping self-quarantine

PETALING JAYA - Several tertiary students who were supposed to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine after being allowed to go home to their families were found to have not done so, with some testing positive for Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that this posed a risk to the higher risk groups such as the elderly, children and those with a history of chronic disease.

"We urge everyone to learn a lesson from this case, " he told a daily press briefing on the Covid-19 disease on Monday (May 18).

Dr Noor Hisham said the Higher Education Ministry has allowed a total of 49,019 students back home to their families since April 27.

For those who were crossing state borders in peninsular Malaysia, they were required to undergo self-quarantine at home while those who were going back to Sabah or Sarawak needed to get tested for the disease.

For the latter, they would also need to observe self-quarantine as per Section 14 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Act, 1988 (Act 342).

Dr Noor Hisham also expressed concern about those still trying to cross state borders to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their families.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.