Covid-19: SOP for open-air markets in Malaysia

OPEN-AIR market traders will work with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to devise a standard operating procedure (SOP) for them to resume operations.

Kepong Hawkers and Petty Traders Association vice-chairman Derick Teh welcomed the suggestion by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa to draw up a list of dos and dont's to be presented to the National Security Council (MKN).

"This is a good idea as we know what rules can be implemented and those that will not work.

"As we are dealing with open- air locations, there may be as many as eight to 10 'entrances' that will be temporarily blocked or sealed off," he said.

Teh added that several associations would meet in the next few days to come up with the proposed SOP.

Annuar has said earlier that following appeals, he instructed DBKL and related associations to come up with a SOP that would allow open-air markets to reopen.

"It is best that the community themselves, together with DBKL, come up with a SOP that complies with Health Ministry guidelines.

"I can then present this to MKN and hopefully they will soon be allowed to operate," he said during a dialogue with Kepong market traders.

Annuar added that any approval would have to come from MKN and not DBKL.

"Just like houses of worship that have come up with an SOP taking into account social distancing, the same conditions could apply to open-air market traders as well.

"Once the approved guidelines are ready, perhaps this can be implemented in Kepong first as it is a green zone," he said, adding that there were 24,000 registered petty traders in Kuala Lumpur.

In the meantime, Annuar urged traders to remove unapproved structures and rearrange the layout of their stalls in preparation for resuming operations.

Under the movement control order (MCO), open-air markets are prohibited from operating and traders fear they would have to remain closed if the MCO is extended beyond June 9.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.