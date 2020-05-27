Covid-19 spike in Malaysia: 187 new cases on May 26, death toll remains at 115

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia reported 187 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (May 26), bringing the total infections in the country to 7,604.

Most of the cases involved those detained in the immigration detention centres.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the 187 new cases, 10 cases were imported while the rest were local transmissions.

The 177 local transmissions involved 173 foreigners in which 155 cases were detected at the Bukit Jalil immigration detention centre and 13 cases from the Cheras security guard cluster.

"Local transmission cases among Malaysians were only four cases," he said during his daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 62 patients have been discharged bringing the total cumulative discharged cases to 6,041 cases.

"There are eight positive Covid-19 cases who are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), and of that total, five needed ventilator support," he said.

No death was recorded. The death toll remains at 115 cases.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.