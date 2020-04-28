Covid-19: Two Gleneagles Hospital Penang staff members test positive

GEORGE TOWN - Gleneagles Hospital Penang has reported that two of its staff members, who are from the same family, have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, it said both were identified as patients under investigation (PUIs) and had been transferred to Penang General Hospital for confirmation and management.

"All staff who had been in contact with the PUIs were contact traced and placed under quarantine in accordance to guidelines by the Health Ministry, with Covid-19 tests carried out.

"Terminal cleaning of all affected areas was conducted in accordance to infection control guidelines.

"Gleneagles Hospital Penang adheres to infection control policies and processes and practises extensive preventive measures to keep its staff and patients safe, and will continue to do so.

"The hospital has managed both cases promptly and appropriately according to guidelines from the Health Ministry.

"Clinical services at the hospital were not affected and patients can continue with their existing care plans at the hospital knowing that they are in a safe environment," said the statement on Tuesday (April 28).

Since January this year, Gleneagles Hospital Penang has been practising multiple preventive measures, including limiting entry points to the hospital and checking the temperature and symptoms of everyone who comes to the hospital.

As of Monday (April 27), Penang reportedly has eight active Covid-19 cases.

The cumulative number of cases stands at 121, with 112 patients recovered and one death.

