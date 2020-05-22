Covid-19 update: 50 new cases, 90 recoveries, no new deaths in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia reported 50 more Covid-19 cases on Thursday (May 21), bringing the country's total infections to 7,059.

Out of the 50 cases, 34 involved detainees at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot.

"They have been under detention at the depot before the movement control order (MCO) was implemented on March 18, " Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced at the Health Ministry's daily Covid-19 media briefing Thursday evening (May 21).

On the new Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot cluster, he said 645 people had been tested so far as of 12pm on May 21.

"From the sample results, 35 positive cases have been detected, 400 are negative while 210 are still pending, " he added.

From the 35 cases, 17 are Myanmar nationals, 15 are from India, and one each from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Egypt.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 90 more patients had been discharged, which means 5,796 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 82.1 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are only 1,149 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

Ten patients are currently being treated in intensive care units (ICU) with seven on ventilator support.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced zero new deaths, which means the death toll remained at 114.

