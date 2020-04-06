Covid-19 update: 93 new cases, no deaths in Malaysia for 12 straight days

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia recorded 93 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (June 3), bringing the total number of infections to 7,970 cases.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all the new cases were local transmissions involving 91 foreigners and 2 Malaysians.

Dr Noor Hisham said out of the 91 foreigners, 55 of them were from the Bukit Jalil detention centre, while 36 others were from the Pedas cluster.

He added that the country saw no Covid-19 deaths for the 12th consecutive day. The death toll remains at 115.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 61 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, with a total of 6,531 patients discharged since Covid-19 outbreak began.

There are currently 1,324 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities.

"Currently, six patients are being treated at the intensive care units (ICU) with two of them on ventilator support," he said during his daily press briefing on Wednesday (June 3).

