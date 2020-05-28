Covid-19 update: Just 15 new cases, no new deaths in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia reported 15 more Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Wednesday, the lowest daily figure since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on Mar 18.

This takes the total number of infections in the country to 7,619 cases.

Out of the 15 cases, six are imported while nine are local transmissions. Of the nine, four were non-Malaysians, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced at the Health Ministry's daily Covid-19 media briefing Wednesday evening (May 27).

He also said 42 more patients had been discharged, which means 6,083 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 79.8 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are now 1,421 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

At present, there are six patients treated at intensive care units (ICU) with four of them on ventilator support.

The country's death toll remained unchanged at 115 since May 22.

