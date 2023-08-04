Daily roundup: Malaysian lawyer helps woman who stole pencil box, gets surprise from her son 25 years later - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian lawyer helps woman who stole pencil box, gets surprise from her son 25 years later

Malaysian lawyer Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar helped a woman in distress 25 years ago.

Little did he know that this act of kindness would one day bring two families of diverse backgrounds together... » READ MORE

2. Hawker blasted for leaving vegetables on floor while next-door stall owner washes area

Hoping to get some bak kut teh in a hawker centre, a diner was left disgusted after witnessing the lack of hygiene at a stall... » READ MORE

3. 'Why did you leave me?' Malaysian family driving son to university realises he's not in car

Some may say that there will be people left behind as we enter university — but this family might have taken things too literally... » READ MORE

4. Former pop star Stella Ng professes love for new beau in Instagram post

Former singer Stella Ng has gone Instagram official with her partner.

The 42-year-old Singaporean posted two photos on her Instagram profile on July 29, celebrating the birthday of her beau, known as Jon, who has turned 50... » READ MORE

