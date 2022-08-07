Daughter of Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim marries in low-key ceremony

The daughter of Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim married her long-time friend in a low-key ceremony on Friday (Aug 5) in Kuala Lumpur attended by close friends and family members.

Nurul Izzah Anwar and Yin Shao Loong were in a relationship for some time but it was known only to their inner circles and relatives, The Vibes news website said, citing sources.

Nurul Izzah, known as the “reformist princess” because of her reputation for championing the same anti-corruption and multiracial agenda as her father, is the MP of Permatang Pauh in Penang.

The 41-year-old was last month appointed as one of the vice-presidents of her father’s People’s Justice Party (PKR), a post she quit in 2018.

Yin, 46, a well-known name in Malaysian political and policymaking circles, was previously a senior aide to trade and industry minister Azmin Ali.

Yin’s earlier marriage to filmmaker Tan Chui Mui ended in divorce in 2019, while Nurul Izzah split from her businessman-husband Raja Ahmad Shahrir Iskandar Raja Salim in 2015 after 12 years of marriage.

Nurul Izzah also announced her marriage to Yin in a Facebook post, where well-wishers, including fellow MP Hannah Yeoh, congratulated the newlyweds.

Others praised the politician for opting for a simple wedding ceremony and hoped the interracial marriage would “strengthen unity” in the Malay-majority country.

Nurul Izzah cut her political teeth at a young age and also had led street rallies against her father’s jailing.

Anwar, who was granted a full pardon by Malaysia’s king in 2018, had been serving a five year jail term – his second prison sentence in two decades – for a sodomy conviction he says was trumped up.

Last year, Nurul Izzah took up the cudgels for the environment and demanded the federal government revoke approvals granted for the Penang South Reclamation project.

Critics say the multibillion-dollar island-building plan will have a devastating impact on marine ecology.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.