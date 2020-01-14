Dead giant python found in Sarawak jungle allegedly killed by 9 men

The carcass of the 5.5m long python found in a Sarawak jungle.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Stephen Then
The Star/Asia News Network

MIRI, Malaysia - A dead giant python has been found in the deep jungle of Lingga district in central Sarawak, measuring about 18 feet long (5.5 metres); with its body bigger than the size of an adult male.

The carcass was found by a team of officials from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), following a video posted on social media that showed a group of men killing a giant python last week.

SFC, in a media statement, said the carcass was already rotting when found in the jungle, located about 200km north of Kuching.

"Our SFC team went to Lingga from Jan 8 to 12 to investigate the video footage.

"They found the rotting carcass of a male giant python.

"We have questioned the person who took the video and also the nine men shown in the footages.

"We are investigating the case under Section 29(2) of the State Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998.

"Anyone capturing or keeping wildlife, selling and buying it or causing it to be killed can be jailed a minimum of one year and fined a minimum of RM10,000 (S$3300) upon conviction," said SFC.

The video that went viral showed the men hacking to death the giant python, that is a protected animal.

The men are believed to be land surveyors.

SFC urge members of the public who have information on those who are capturing, hunting, trading, keeping or abusing wildlife to call SFC hotlines.

These SFC hotlines are in Kuching (019-8859996,016-8565564) in Sibu (019-8883561) in Bintulu (019-8223449,019-8332737) and in Miri (018-9799778,019-8290994).

More about
malaysia wildlife animals

