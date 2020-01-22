Deadly box jellyfish back in Sabah waters

PETALING JAYA - Beachgoers taking a dip in Sabah waters during the holiday season should be extra careful as the deadly box jellyfish is back.

In the past month, at least six people were stung, killing one of them, a seven-year-old child from Kota Belud.

The Borneo Marine Research Institute in University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) warned that the dry and hot weather allowed these species to increase in numbers from now until June.

UMS scientists on field trips collecting marine samples of Sabah's coast have sighted the species.

From their observation, the jellyfish can be found near Tanjung Aru and Kota Belud beaches, said UMS Assoc Prof Dr BA Venmathi Maran.

"Swimmers and beachgoers should be careful of this deadly jellyfish. They are dangerous and can kill those stung by it if no immediate medical attention is given, " he said.

Box jellyfish are transparent and it is difficult to spot in the water. Its sting can cause cardiac and respiratory arrest, aside from excruciating pain.

"As such, there is a high chance that swimmers would be unaware of their presence until they are stung, " he said.

He said they can anticipate the population of jellyfish to be higher, affecting Sabah waters due to the weather in the coming months.