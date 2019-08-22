Dealers using family karaoke joints to sell drugs in Malaysia

Catch of the day: Comm Ab Rashid (centre) with senior officers holding up a bags of seized drugs as other senior officers look on in Shah Alam.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Austin Camoens
The Star/Asia News Network

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia - Family-friendly karaoke joints have been identified as new haunts for drug dealers looking to offload their supply to addicts here.

Selangor police discovered this new tactic after raiding one such outlet at Batu Tiga in Klang recently and arrested two guest relations officers and a customer.

Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said officers raided a family karaoke joint near Batu Tiga on Aug 18 and arrested two women and a man in their 30s following information on drug activities there.

"Based on the questioning, we then conducted another raid in Setia Alam and arrested another man aged 42.

"We found 1,200 esctasy pills on him. He led us to an apartment where we found 800 Erimin 5 pills, 9,000 ecstasy pills and 500g of ketamine," he told reporters at the Shah Alam police headquarters yesterday.

He said the suspect worked as a e-hailing driver and did not have a criminal record.

"We have remanded the suspect for five days," he said.

He also urged parents to keep a close eye on their children following the latest tactic.

In an unrelated case, DCP Ab Rashid said police arrested an unemployed man in Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya and seized RM237,000 (S$78,535) worth of drugs.

"We raided a house at 6.30pm on Aug 19 and arrested a 39-year-old man there.

"We searched his car and found 40 packets containing drugs believed to be 235g of ganja and 100g of syabu," he added.

DCP Ab Rashid said police checked the house and found 1,700 ecstasy pills, containers of more than 1,800g of ecstasy crystals and 470 Erimin 5 pills.

"The suspect does not have a prior criminal record and has been remanded for seven days to help with investigations.

"Both cases are being investigated under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952," he said.

More about
malaysia Drugs crime

TRENDING

&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Flying long-haul when you&#039;re old: Tips and advice for seniors
Flying long-haul when you're old: Tips and advice for seniors

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures

SERVICES