Dealers using family karaoke joints to sell drugs in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia - Family-friendly karaoke joints have been identified as new haunts for drug dealers looking to offload their supply to addicts here.
Selangor police discovered this new tactic after raiding one such outlet at Batu Tiga in Klang recently and arrested two guest relations officers and a customer.
Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said officers raided a family karaoke joint near Batu Tiga on Aug 18 and arrested two women and a man in their 30s following information on drug activities there.
"Based on the questioning, we then conducted another raid in Setia Alam and arrested another man aged 42.
"We found 1,200 esctasy pills on him. He led us to an apartment where we found 800 Erimin 5 pills, 9,000 ecstasy pills and 500g of ketamine," he told reporters at the Shah Alam police headquarters yesterday.
He said the suspect worked as a e-hailing driver and did not have a criminal record.
"We have remanded the suspect for five days," he said. He also urged parents to keep a close eye on their children following the latest tactic. In an unrelated case, DCP Ab Rashid said police arrested an unemployed man in Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya and seized RM237,000 (S$78,535) worth of drugs. "We raided a house at 6.30pm on Aug 19 and arrested a 39-year-old man there. "We searched his car and found 40 packets containing drugs believed to be 235g of ganja and 100g of syabu," he added. DCP Ab Rashid said police checked the house and found 1,700 ecstasy pills, containers of more than 1,800g of ecstasy crystals and 470 Erimin 5 pills. "The suspect does not have a prior criminal record and has been remanded for seven days to help with investigations. "Both cases are being investigated under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952," he said.
