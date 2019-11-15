Deaths of Malaysian militant leaders will stunt IS recruitment but not kill it: Expert

Killed militant Akel Zainal.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The deaths of Malaysian militant leaders Akel Zainal and Mohd Rafi Udin will reduce the intensity of recruitment for the Islamic State (IS) but not completely kill it, says a terrorism expert.

Dr Ahmad El-Muhammady, a political science lecturer at the International Islamic University of Malaysia, said the recruitment of Malaysians into the terror group might continue undetected in some cases.

"Their deaths will certainly have an impact among Malaysian IS fighters. While their deaths may reduce the intensity of recruitment, it will not completely kill it," he said.

Commenting on the power vacuum among Malaysian IS fighters in Syria following the deaths of Akel and Mohd Rafi, Dr Ahmad said there was no longer a central Malaysian figure in Syria.

"However, some people still have interest in the development of the terror group," he said.

Dr Ahmad also cautioned that although the terror group was entering into a hibernation period, it had the potential to rebound in the near future.

"They may embark on having smaller terror cells as well as keeping a low profile in terms of indoctrination of IS ideology and spreading their teachings, " he said.

Akel, whose real name was Wan Mohd Aquil Wan Zainal Abidin, was killed along with his wife and two children when an airstrike hit his home in Baghouz, Syria, in March.

Mohd Rafi Udin, who was also known as Abu Awn Al-Malizi, was killed during an airstrike in January.

Bukit Aman Counter Terrorism Division head (E8) Deputy Comm Datuk Ayob Khan had said that intelligence showed that Akel was known to recruit Malaysians as well as issue orders to terror cells in Malaysia.

One of the last known orders given by Akel was earlier this year when he told a Singaporean businessman to recruit a few others to attack a Freemason building in central Johor Baru.

The attack was thwarted by E8, and the Singaporean suspect was arrested.

Akel, who had been fighting for IS in Syria since 2014, became the de facto leader of Malaysian militants when Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi was killed while Mohd Rafi was featured in a 2016 IS video which called for attacks against secular governments and their leaders.

More about
malaysia ISIS terrorist threat

TRENDING

Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Driver who filmed PM Lee&#039;s son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
Driver who filmed PM Lee's son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'

Home Works

Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims

SERVICES