Detainees in Malaysia with alleged links to LTTE get to observe Deepavali with kin

KUALA LUMPUR - It was a bittersweet Deepavali celebration for V. Umah Devi as she was able to spend it with her husband, despite him still being detained for alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The wife of Melaka's exco member G. Saminathan said she was able to bring tosai and muruku, her husband's favourite food, to mark the Festival of Lights celebration.

"I had about an hour to see him and I used it to the fullest.

"He told me to take care of myself, our child and the rest of our family members while he is still being detained, " she told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters yesterday.

Saminathan is among 12 men detained for alleged links to the LTTE, better known as the Tamil Tigers. The families of these detainees were allowed a special visit in conjunction with Deepavali.

"As a family, we were sad during this brief visit. My husband has lost weight and his appearance was dishevelled, " Umah Devi said.