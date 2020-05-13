Dine-ins now allowed in Selangor, says Chief Minister

KLANG - Eateries in Selangor can be fully operational and open for dine-ins from Wednesday (May 13).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the decision was made following a meeting between the state government, mayors, local council presidents and district officers.

"Restaurants, food courts, roofed stalls and food kiosks can now fully operate, including serving food and drinks in their premises, from 7am to 10pm" said Amirudin in a statement Tuesday (May 12).

He added, however, it was subject to social distancing.

However, placing tables on five-foot ways and parking lots was still prohibited.

"Restaurant owners are encouraged to offer their customers pre-order options to prevent congestion in the shops," said Amirudin.

He added that local council enforcement officers would be conducting surprise visits to eateries, from time to time, to ensure all standard operating procedures (SOPs) were met.

Food trucks, roadside food vendors as well as vendors who fall under the non-premises category can also start operating from 8am to 10pm but can only serve drive-throughs, take-aways and deliveries.

Amirudin said the local councils will examine the need for vendors to take turns operating, in the event they are located too close to each other making it difficult for customers to practise social distancing.

Slaughtering of animals such as poultry is prohibited in all markets, including wet and wholesale markets, but other activities are allowed to resume.

"The prohibition for morning and night markets to operate remains unchanged at the moment," said Amirudin.

All parks are also open to the public for recreation from 7am to 7pm.

"Hiking and camping are still not allowed but fishing activities are permitted," said Amirudin.

He added the state would issue a more detailed circular on the matter for reference and enforcement purposes soon.

Amirudin said other activities and matters remain in line with the National Security Council's SOPs and guidelines.

The state's latest move is in tandem with the Federal Government's conditional movement control order (MCO), which allows eateries and several other commercial entities to resume operations.

However, it was only last week that Amirudin said eateries in Selangor cannot serve dine-in patrons.

He had added Selangor had the legal right to not fully comply with the federal government's conditional MCO in totality.

