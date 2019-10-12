Disabled girl in Malaysia used sign language to tell her father she was raped

KOTA KINABALU - Police arrested three teenagers after a disabled girl claimed that she was raped at a hut near her house along Jalan Kalumpang in the east coast Semporna district on Sunday (Dec 8).

The 18-year-old victim, who is deaf and mute, used sign language to tell her father of the assault and also identified the suspects aged between 14 and 16.

The father, on finding his daughter missing, had gone looking for her around 2am on Sunday. He found her sitting down on the ground and crying about 20m away from their house, it was learned.

The victim, using sign language, explained to her father of the assault and the father went to check the hut, finding four boys inside.

The victim pointed at three of the boys who raped her and the father then lodged a police report immediately.

Semporna OCPD Supt Sabarudin Rahmat confirmed the arrests.

He said that the victim had been sent for a medical examination while the teens are being questioned by police.

All three have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.