Doctor in Malaysia helps breastfeed baby whose mum is still in coma

A doctor helped to breastfeed three-month-old Farah Hanis Fairol Haziri who was born via Caesarean section after her mother fell into a coma while she was still pregnant, Metro Ahad reported.

Dr Siti Nur Aqilah Mohd Khairul Adnan said she felt the need to help Farah Hanis after finding out through the media that her mother, Kamareeah Arwae, was in a coma since December last year due to a brain tumour.

"It has been two weeks since Farah Hanis became my 'daughter', " said Dr Siti Nur Aqilah, who has a five-month-old son.