Doggone it: Dead strays found in Malaysia, believed to be poisoned

Dead strays were found along Jalan Tasik Puteri in Rawang, Selangor, believed to be poisoned.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Farid Wahab
The Star/Asia News Network

RAWANG, Malaysia - Photos of five stray dogs found dead in the Tasik Puteri Rawang area here have gone viral, with some believing that the dogs were poisoned.

The photos were posted on the Malaysian Animal Association (MAA) Facebook page on Wednesday (Nov 13), and have since drawn an outpouring of outrage from people like Khairina Anuar, who condemned the deaths.

"What were their faults to deserve such treatment. No religion teaches its followers to be cruel towards animals, " she said.

Similar views were shared by Fadira Omar, who said there was no need to resort to poisoning the strays.

"Do they think God is not watching them, " she said.

Che Mas Mayzatul Mastura added that although she had been chased by strays in the past, it never crossed her mind to kill them.

"How evil were you to inflict pain to them by poisoning them? This is simply cruel, " she commented.

A similar comment was made by Carina Tan, who said that the act was uncivilised.

"These strays had no proper shelter and food. Instead of helping them, you killed them. That is inhumane, " she said.

When contacted, MAA president Arie Dwi Andika said he was alerted to the incident by an independent animal rescuer in Rawang on 10am on Wednesday.

"I was informed that three strays were found dead around 5pm on Tuesday (Nov 12) along Jalan Tasik Puteri, while two more dead strays were found this morning.

"There was vomit and blood near their mouth, which led us to believe that they were poisoned. The MAA will lodge a report with the Veterinary Services Department for further action," he said.

Arie urged anyone with information about the matter to send a WhatsApp to the MAA at 011-20901097.

"We must bring the perpetrator(s) to justice, " he said.

Arie also condemned the act as inhumane, saying that there are better ways to handle strays.

"Individuals must not take matters into their own hands even if they feel inconvenienced by the strays. They should alert the local councils to ensure more humane management of the strays," he said.

More about
malaysia Dogs animal abuse dead

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES