Doggone it: Dead strays found in Malaysia, believed to be poisoned

RAWANG, Malaysia - Photos of five stray dogs found dead in the Tasik Puteri Rawang area here have gone viral, with some believing that the dogs were poisoned.

The photos were posted on the Malaysian Animal Association (MAA) Facebook page on Wednesday (Nov 13), and have since drawn an outpouring of outrage from people like Khairina Anuar, who condemned the deaths.

"What were their faults to deserve such treatment. No religion teaches its followers to be cruel towards animals, " she said.

Similar views were shared by Fadira Omar, who said there was no need to resort to poisoning the strays.

"Do they think God is not watching them, " she said.

Che Mas Mayzatul Mastura added that although she had been chased by strays in the past, it never crossed her mind to kill them.