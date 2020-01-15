Don't buy pet rodents on impulse, urge Malaysia animal welfare advocates

KUALA LUMPUR - With Chinese New Year this year corresponding with the zodiac animal of the rat, some pet shops have seen a spike in the sales of hamsters and chinchillas.

Cuties they may be, but animal welfare advocates are urging the public not to buy them as pets on impulse, only to abandon them later.

Chiew Yih Shin, 34, owner of the Pets Star in Klang said there is a spike in the demand for rodents as companion animals.

She claimed that many pet shops are having promotions for the Year of the Rat.

In Chiew's exotic animal shop, there is a 40 per cent to 50 per cent increase in sales of rodents such as guinea pigs and hamsters.

"People are also interested to have pets that they can display like chinchilla, an endangered species, which is being sold for about RM850.

"We are a legal breeder and we will provide the necessary licensing documents to buyers, " she said when asked about the legality of owning protected species.

Some pet shop workers, however, said it is still too early to tell whether the demand for rodents would increase following Chinese New Year.

"So far, there is no significant change of buyers' trend in getting a pet, " said a worker from a pet store in Kuala Lumpur who only wanted to be known as Wong.

Canine welfare project Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) director Irene Low said she hoped that people will not buy mice in the Year of the Rat.