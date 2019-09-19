Don't raise face mask prices, traders in Malaysia warned

A man rides on a motorcycle in the haze in Putrajaya September 17, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The ceiling price has been set for various types of face masks amid the haze crisis with traders warned of legal consequences should they unreasonably hike up the prices.

Five types of face masks are declared price-controlled items under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The price for the N95 face mask has been set at a maximum wholesale price of RM100 (S$32.84) per box and retail price of RM6 per piece, said Saifuddin in a statement yesterday.

The single-ply face mask (ear loop) is set at a maximum wholesale price of RM5 per box or retail price of RM7 per box.

Other types such as the two-ply face mask (ear loop) is fixed at a maximum wholesale price of RM8 per box, retail price of RM10 per box or 20 sen per piece.

The three-ply face mask (ear loop/head loop) is set at a maximum wholesale price of RM25 per box or retail price of 80 sen per unit.

Meanwhile, the three-ply face mask (tie-on) is set at a maximum wholesale price of RM30 per box or 80 sen per unit.

"Those who breach provisions under the Act for all types of face masks stated will face legal action.

"Other than the five types of face masks that were given a maximum price, the ministry still has the power to take action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 against any moves to unreasonably raise the wholesale or retail prices of other face masks, " said Saifuddin.

So far, the ministry's enforcement officers have checked 1,115 business premises selling face masks nationwide.

"The ministry will continue monitoring during the haze season and take stern action against any parties taking advantage of the situation by unreasonably raising the prices of face masks, " added Saifuddin.

