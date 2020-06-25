Do's and don'ts of going to cinemas in Malaysia from July 1

Cinemas in Malaysia are allowed to open their doors again starting July 1, after being shut since March 18.

As with all businesses allowed to resume their operations, there are standard operating procedure (SOP) in place to curb further spread of Covid-19.

It is not only up to cinema operators to take all the necessary precautions and safety measures, but the cinema-goers themselves have to be vigilant.

Here are some of the general rules:

Cinema employees and cinema-goers are required to provide details of their visit including date, time, name, email address and contact number. To facilitate contact tracing, download the MySejahtera app;

Temperature checks must be conducted on employees and movie-goers. Anyone with the temperature above 37.5 deg ºC will be asked to leave the premise and advised to go to a nearby hospital or clinic;

Those aged 12 and below, as well as those aged 60 and above, are prohibited from entering the cinema halls;

Hand sanitisers must be provided throughout the cinema premises, and everyone is encouraged to use them as often as possible;

The cinema halls must be cleaned and sanitised frequently, such as disinfection of seats after every screening. Before opening for business, the premise and facilities must be cleaned and disinfected;

Wearing a face mask is highly recommended;

There must be a practice of social distancing in the halls, and at the premise. Only sit at designated seats, and queue according to the markers.

