Downpour in KL leads to flood in Ikea carpark

A screengrab of a video on social media showing the inundated carpark.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Denise 面包
Bernard Cheah
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The downpour in the Klang Valley on Sunday (Dec 15) led to waters rising in some areas, including the carpark of IKEA Cheras, which ended up being flooded.

"Unfortunately, our drainage systems are impacted by construction beyond our own property.

"We are really sorry for any inconvenience experienced by people visiting," IKEA Malaysia said in a statement posted on its Facebook page regarding the incident.

Because of the current situation, IKEA also advised visitors to either travel by MRT or to look for parking at the MyTown shopping centre beside it.

"Our team is working to pump the water out and clear up this situation as quickly as we can.

"All other IKEA stores continue to operate as normal," it said.

IKEA Cheras is one of four stores operating in Malaysia - the other three being in Mutiara Damansara, Tebrau (in Johor) and Batu Kawan (in Penang).

Videos and pictures of the flood made their way into social media.

Some customers had complained of being stuck in the carpark for several hours. There were no injuries reported due to the incident.

More about
malaysia Floods Ikea

TRENDING

More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush
Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

SERVICES