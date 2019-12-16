Downpour in KL leads to flood in Ikea carpark

PETALING JAYA - The downpour in the Klang Valley on Sunday (Dec 15) led to waters rising in some areas, including the carpark of IKEA Cheras, which ended up being flooded.

"Unfortunately, our drainage systems are impacted by construction beyond our own property.

"We are really sorry for any inconvenience experienced by people visiting," IKEA Malaysia said in a statement posted on its Facebook page regarding the incident.

Because of the current situation, IKEA also advised visitors to either travel by MRT or to look for parking at the MyTown shopping centre beside it.

"Our team is working to pump the water out and clear up this situation as quickly as we can.

"All other IKEA stores continue to operate as normal," it said.

IKEA Cheras is one of four stores operating in Malaysia - the other three being in Mutiara Damansara, Tebrau (in Johor) and Batu Kawan (in Penang).

Videos and pictures of the flood made their way into social media.

Some customers had complained of being stuck in the carpark for several hours. There were no injuries reported due to the incident.