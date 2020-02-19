Dr Mahathir insists he will step down after Apec Summit

PUTRAJAYA - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reiterated his commitment to step down after Malaysia hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit. The Prime Minister said this three days ahead of the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting, which is expected to discuss the issue of power transition.

However, Dr Mahathir does not know if the date of power transition will be fixed at the Pakatan council meeting.

"I don't know (if the issue will be raised). I have said that I am ready to resign at any time when asked.

"But my promise to resign remains. Whatever the decision (by the presidential council), I will resign after the Apec meeting," he told reporters after launching the national anti-drug month here yesterday.

Malaysia has already started hosting a series of Apec-related meetings which will culminate in the November summit for leaders of member countries.

Asked if he would raise the issue at the presidential council meeting himself, Dr Mahathir said he would not.

"I'm going to be the chair," said the Prime Minister.

Last week, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that in a meeting with Dr Mahathir, the latter had told him he would relinquish his position as Prime Minister as promised after the Apec Summit.

Anwar added that the issue of power transition would be discussed at the Pakatan presidential council on Friday.