Driver escapes as train mows down cement mixer in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - A driver escaped death when a KTM train crashed into his cement mixer.

The incident took place on Tuesday (Oct 1) afternoon in Jalan Pelabuhan Utara, Klang and both the train and lorry were damaged.

In a short viral clip, a man is seen waving a red flag frantically at the lorry to warn the driver of the approaching locomotive as it attempts to cross the train tracks.

The train blares its horn as the lorry tries to accelerate across but is unable to get out of the way.

South Klang OCPD Asst Comm Shamsul Amar Ramli said the lorry driver had attempted to drive over the tracks just before the crash.

"The cause of the accident was due to the driver of the cement lorry failing to give way to the train. As of now, both parties have yet to make a police report on the matter," he said, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.