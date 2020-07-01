Drunk driver who dragged bike for 1km arrested

PHOTO: Facebook/Free Malaysia Today
N. Trisha
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - A man was arrested after a three-minute video showing a car allegedly driven by him dragging a motorcycle went viral.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong said the incident took place at about 1am yesterday.

As seen in the video, passers-by eventually made the 53-year-old driver stop when the motorcycle began spewing sparks.

"The driver of the car was heading from Jalan Gurdwara towards Jalan Sungai Pinang when he knocked into the parked motorcycle along Jalan Gurdwara.

"The motorcycle got stuck under the car and was dragged for a good kilometre as the driver continued on his way to Jalan Jelutong.

"The car came to a halt at a traffic light along Jalan Sungai Pinang.

"No one was injured in the incident.

"The driver was taken to Penang Hospital and tested positive for alcohol," ACP Soffian said, adding that the suspect was later released on police bail.

The case is being investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

