Duo nabbed over assault, robbery of businessman at Penang condo carpark

GEORGE TOWN - Police have arrested two suspects for a robbery that occurred last Friday near a carpark at a condominium in Lebuh Sandiland here.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Che Zaimani Che Awang said the suspects were detained by police on Sunday (Sept 29) at Jalan Air Itam.

He said in the 2.07am robbery, a 33-year-old businessman suffered serious head injuries, resulting in bleeding in his brain.

"The CCTV footage revealed that the victim was attacked by three unknown assailants at the condominium parking lot.

He said the victim is currently in a coma and has been admitted to Penang Hospital.

ACP Che Zaimani said police have identified another suspect and are currently on the hunt for him.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed and gang robbery.