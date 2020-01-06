Duo plead not guilty to slashing teen with machete in Johor

JOHOR BARU - Two men pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here on Monday (June 1) to the charge of slashing a 17-year-old teenager with a machete at Pekan Kelapa Sawit, Kulai.

The accused, Lee Lok Heng, 19, and Saw Ching Sean, 28, made the plea after a court interpreter read out the charge to them in front of Session Court judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

According to the charge sheet, the offence was conducted on May 13, at about 11.50pm at a restaurant at Jalan Kelapa Sawit 2, Pekan Kelapa Sawit, Kulai.

The act is an offence under Section 326 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years, whipping and/or fine, upon conviction.

The case was prosecuted by deputy prosecution officer Farah Aqilah Ahmad Fuad, while the accused was represented by lawyer Goh Sze Han and Yap Chee Kai.

Farah Aqilah had requested for RM25,000 (S$8,100) bail for each of the accused. However, Goh appealed for a lower bail as both of the accused are currently unemployed.

Lee was previously working as a labourer, while Saw was a wiring technician before the movement control order (MCO) started.

The court then set RM15,000 bail with one surety for each accused with additional terms, where Saw is required to report at Air Bemban police station and Lee is required to report at the Kulai District Police Headquarters every month, until the case is completed.

The court set July 19 for the case re-mention.