Duo in triple trouble for alleged smuggling, bribery and violating MCO

KOTA KINABALU - Two foreigners are facing a triad of charges after they were caught for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband cigarettes, bribe policemen, and breaching the movement control order (MCO).

The two Pakistanis, aged 35 and 45, were arrested by policemen after they allegedly offered them a RM7,000 (S$2,300) bribe at Ulu Putatan road in Putatan area in Penampang district near here on Tuesday (April 21).

Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mazli Mazlan said that the two suspects, who were in a car, were stopped for a routine police check and 500 cartons of cigarettes were found inside the vehicle.

"We believe that the cigarettes were smuggled and they were distributing it around the Putatan area, " he said, adding that this was an offence was under the Customs Act 1967 for evading duties.

However, as police were investigating the duo, one of them took out RM7,000 as an inducement to the policemen to not take action against them.

DCP Mazli said they were taken to the Penampang district police station for further questioning.

He added that apart from the contraband cigarettes, police also seized RM37,409 in cash from the duo.

"Penampang police will be investigating the cigarette smuggling while the attempted bribe will be referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission," he said on Tuesday night.

He said police were also investigating the duo for not observing the MCO.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.