Dutch model's death case reopened as a murder investigation in Malaysia

Ivana Esther Robert Smit, who had dual Dutch and Belgian citizenship, fell from the 20th floor of an apartment in Jalan Dang Wangi on Dec 7, 2017.
PHOTO: Instagram/Ivana Esther Robert Smit
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A new task force will be set up to look into the death of Dutch model Ivana Smit, who fell from a balcony at a condominium in the city centre of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the case has also been reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code after the High Court set aside the coroner's court verdict that that ruled Smit's death as a misadventure.

"We have been instructed to reinvestigate the case and a new investigation paper will be opened," he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman adding police from Kuala Lumpur and Bukit Aman will be part of the task force.

He also said that witnesses would be called in to give their statements whether or not they had done so in the initial investigations into her death.

On Dec 7, 2017, Smit was found dead on the sixth-floor condo of CapSquare Residence in Kuala Lumpur, 14 floors after falling from the 20th-floor unit belonging to American couple Alex Johnson and Luna Almaz.

Police had initially classified Smit's death as sudden death but reopened the case when her family suspected foul play.

