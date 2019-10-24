E-hailing drivers in Malaysia hit 'dead end' again

"My attempt to renew was rejected as I was told the names of the car owner and e-hailing driver in my e-hailing vehicle permit (EVP) did not tally," said a Grab driver who wanted to be known only as Rozads.

The 43-year-old from Batu Caves claimed a JPJ officer told him that his e-hailing operator did not input the car owner's information in the system.

"Now, I have to do it again before I can be on the road," he said, adding that he is unable to work as his road tax is expiring today.

Rashid Mat, 41, who is based in the Klang Valley, ran into the problem last week.

"My car is registered in my wife's name. But since her details are not in the system, I was not allowed to renew the road tax, which expired last Friday.

"I have submitted all the relevant documents to Grab while applying for my EVP, and I don't know what went wrong.

"It is frustrating as I have not been driving for days and I have no other source of income," he said.

Malaysia E-Hailing Drivers Association president Daryl Chong, when contacted, said the latest glitch was likely due to an oversight by e-hailing operators (EHOs).

"We need to understand that the onus is on the EHO to manually key in the details of the drivers and their cars into APAD's system while applying for their EVP. Based on APAD's feedback, the problem came about when the car owners' information was missing in the drivers' EVP.