Eateries must close by 8pm during Ramadan too, says Malaysian minister

PETALING JAYA - Eateries and shops must close by 8pm even during the month of Ramadan, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"Operations will not be allowed beyond 8pm to prevent people from using the 'buying food' excuse to go out for a prolonged period."

"The time limit stays the same throughout the movement control order (MCO) period, even during Ramadan," he said.

"The authorities, however, allow wet markets to extend operation to 2pm," he added.

Previously, wet markets were open from 6am to noon, with eateries open from 8am to 8pm.

The authorities have set public transport times from 6am-10am and 4pm-10pm for Ramadan. Previously, it was 6am-10am and 5pm-10pm.

Ismail Sabri also announced that 763 people were detained yesterday for breaching the MCO, compared with 865 cases recorded the previous day, bringing the total number of people detained so far to 18,498.

"I hope the declining trend in the number of individuals detained as recorded over the last few days will continue."

"This is crucial to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission," he added.

Ismail Sabri said the police, armed forces, Rela and other uniformed bodies are working hard to ensure people abide by the MCO.

A total of 581,942 vehicles were inspected at 835 roadblocks nationwide on Tuesday.

The authorities had also carried out 41,184 spot checks on 6,658 premises. Some 3,585 sanitisation operations were carried out at 113 zones, including 30 red zones.

On Tuesday, 253 sanitisation operations were carried out at 79 zones in 13 states, including 39 locations in Johor and 26 in Perak.

Ismail Sabri said that since April 3,15,880 Malaysians from abroad had been quarantined at 201 centres. A total of 535 Malaysians returned from abroad on Tuesday and had been quarantined, he said.

"Since April 17, 4,900 individuals were allowed to return home after completing the quarantine period."

Ismail Sabri also said that the enhanced MCO would be imposed without prior notice so that people would not "run away".

"For example, two Covid-19 positive individuals ran away from the Selangor Mansion flats after the enhanced MCO was imposed. The police eventually arrested them."

Ismail Sabri said operation centres would be open in every area under the enhanced MCO.

"People can inform staff at the centre if they need baby formula or any other essential stuff other than the dried food given to affected households.

"If anyone needs medical care, they can seek assistance from Health Ministry personnel on duty at the centre," he added.

He also said that commercial vehicles are now allowed to undergo routine checks at Puspakom after making appointments.

Meanwhile, he said those "stuck" in villages who need to return to work in cities should lodge police reports online from April 25.

"But there is no final decision yet. The Health Ministry, police and National Security Council will discuss first. Stringent SOP will be imposed, " he added.

As for students stranded in hostels, the senior minister said it was less complicated to assess their health status as they had been quarantined for over a month.

