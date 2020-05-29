Education must be basis of policy change to reduce drink driving in Malaysia, says Transport Minister

PETALING JAYA - Education must be the basis of lasting policy change to reduce drink driving related accidents in the country, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pic).

The Transport Minister said this following a video conference Thursday (May 28) with the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) of Malaysia on the topic of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in the country.

In a post on his Facebook page after the video conference, Wee said that there needed to be a holistic approach to tackling drink driving in Malaysia.

"We agreed that education must be the cornerstone of lasting policy change to reduce tragedies caused by those who cause death while driving under the influence.

"It is not just about enforcement with better techniques and procedures, but also about the whole ecosystem - penalties, awareness, and alternatives to driving oneself when drunk must work in tandem," he said in his post.

Dr Wee said the Transport Ministry will form a taskforce with the Attorney General's Chambers, Home Affairs Ministry, and non-governmental organisation stakeholders such as the CILT to introduce a communication plan to educate the public to avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Saya berbesar hati menerima sokongan daripada Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Malaysia berhubung...

"While the Transport Ministry will finalise the proposed amendments for more severe penalties to the Road Transport Act 1987 to be tabled in the Cabinet in June, it is also crucial for the long term to spread greater awareness to discourage drink driving.

"If you drink, please do not drive and risk life and limb," he said.

He added that this can be a start to stop the incidents of drink driving in the country.

"We have to start somewhere. Even seatbelts and helmets took time to be fully adopted by the public when they were first introduced decades ago," he said.

Wee said that as the issue of drink driving was not only limited to drivers of private vehicles, but also to drivers of commercial and public transport vehicles, measures taken to reduce drink driving must also include these drivers.

"I also said that the issue of driving under the influence is not only limited to those who use private vehicles.

"The same enforcement must also be brought against errant drivers of commercial and public transport vehicles such as lorries and buses who drive under the influence," he said.

Dr Wee added that knowledge from experts on the matter will give the Ministry more reference points with which to find lasting solutions to the problems of drink driving.